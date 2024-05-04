Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 20.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 6.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Visteon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Visteon by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Visteon by 58.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.72. 249,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,273. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day moving average is $117.88. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $105.19 and a 1-year high of $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

