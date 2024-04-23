31,868 Shares in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of Consolidated Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth about $2,766,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,486,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 47,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Consolidated Water Stock Up 1.9 %

Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.72. 42,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,364. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

