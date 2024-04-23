SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,310,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336,370 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 626,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,136,000 after acquiring an additional 43,059 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:PH traded up $12.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $552.38. 176,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,242. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $570.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $540.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.50.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.