Jefferies Financial Group Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$14.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.55.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CPG traded up C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.10. 1,681,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.95. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.16 and a 52-week high of C$12.47. The company has a market cap of C$7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

See Also

