BCE (TSE:BCE) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.50 to C$53.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.48.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Stock Up 1.0 %

BCE stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$45.53. 1,697,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,356. BCE has a 1 year low of C$43.96 and a 1 year high of C$65.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 3.0377747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.