Raymond James Boosts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$17.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$15.70 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AYA traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.82. 199,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,634. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.96. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of C$15.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.013981 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

