Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target to C$9.50

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
