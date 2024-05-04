Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target to C$9.50

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Green Impact Partners stock opened at C$2.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.73. Green Impact Partners has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

