Seatrium (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 8th

Shares of Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, May 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.
Seatrium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMBMF opened at $0.08 on Friday. Seatrium has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.
Seatrium Company Profile
