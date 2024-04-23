Duality Advisers LP Has $1.55 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 185.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.