Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,764 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.