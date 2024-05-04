Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. 1,212,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,321. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP David J. Lamb bought 6,000 shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

