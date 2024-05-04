First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,482 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after acquiring an additional 566,346 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.33. 4,270,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,327. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

