Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 42,214 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 42,214 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $93,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 18.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Intel Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. 36,731,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,594,387. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

