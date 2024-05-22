Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $45.10 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,621 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $45,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.09. 15,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.45. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $156.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.