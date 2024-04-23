Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.83. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.