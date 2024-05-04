Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Ranpak stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 437,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ranpak has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

