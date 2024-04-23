57,427 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE OXY opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

