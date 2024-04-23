Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,385 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,436,000. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.49.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.