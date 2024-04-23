First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $23.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

