Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $34.54. 807,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,345. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $86,049.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $86,049.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,360.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $475,277. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

