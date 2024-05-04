Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 141,432 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,432 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $62,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Intel Stock Up 1.3 %

Intel stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. 36,731,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,594,387. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

