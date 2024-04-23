XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in XPO by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in XPO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in XPO by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in XPO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in XPO by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Stock Up 1.4 %

XPO stock opened at $116.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. XPO’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.65.

XPO Company Profile



XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

