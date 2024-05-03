Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Posts Earnings Results

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.84. 4,923,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,948,875. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

