Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $53.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.