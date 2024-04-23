Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. On average, analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFBK

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.