Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.95 Million in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 16.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of WEX by 40.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of WEX by 15.5% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,281,961 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $230.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.06 and its 200-day moving average is $202.94. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

