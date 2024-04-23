Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Liberty Global by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,647 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,843,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,877,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,263,000 after acquiring an additional 364,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783 in the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBTYA. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LBTYA

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.