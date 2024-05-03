Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $372.00 Price Target at Barclays

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $362.00 to $372.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.88.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $16.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.22. 561,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,987. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.39. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $356.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after buying an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,204,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 224.3% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

