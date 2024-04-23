United Bankshares (UBSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

