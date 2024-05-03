Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,668 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,074,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,885,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after buying an additional 67,666 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,849 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

