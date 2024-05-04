Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Alkami Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

ALKT traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,106. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 0.40. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,197,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,258.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,627.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,258.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 33,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $792,458.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,198,248.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,864. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

ALKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

