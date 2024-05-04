Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $89,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.32. 101,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,375. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.38 and a 200-day moving average of $216.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

