Elena Sisti Purchases 2,000 Shares of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Stock

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) Director Elena Sisti acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,832.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hanover Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of HNVR stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. 3,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanover Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

HNVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hanover Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hanover Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

