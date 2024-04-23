First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 129,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,361. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

