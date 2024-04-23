Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Acquires $14,800.00 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) Director Douglas H. Martin bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $14,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,384.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Conn’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Conn’s stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 72,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 120,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

