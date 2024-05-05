iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,193,000. W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.38 on Friday, hitting $513.84. 3,003,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $514.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $443.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.