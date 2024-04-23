VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Plans $0.40 Dividend

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3957 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. 9,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,868. VAT Group has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $55.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84.
