Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1427 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS SIHBY remained flat at $2.02 on Tuesday. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments.

