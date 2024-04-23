Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1427 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Price Performance
OTCMKTS SIHBY remained flat at $2.02 on Tuesday. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.63.
About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development
