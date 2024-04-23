iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of CVD traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.95. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 1-year low of C$14.60 and a 1-year high of C$17.05.

