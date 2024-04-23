Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.23 Per Share

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.2318 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.67.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

WTKWY stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $112.88 and a 12 month high of $160.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.44.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.