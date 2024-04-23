Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.23 Per Share

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.2318 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.67.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
WTKWY stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $112.88 and a 12 month high of $160.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.44.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
