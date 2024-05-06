Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Sells $456,600.00 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mva Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $557,250.00.

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $812.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 278.55%. The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNGX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 71.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 56.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,618 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

