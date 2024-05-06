Head-To-Head Analysis: Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) vs. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY)

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Free Report) and Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and Tootsie Roll Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Tootsie Roll Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

14.3% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.5% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and Tootsie Roll Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. N/A N/A N/A $6.47 5.39 Tootsie Roll Industries $763.25 million 2.76 $91.91 million $1.31 22.51

Tootsie Roll Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tootsie Roll Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and Tootsie Roll Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. N/A N/A N/A Tootsie Roll Industries 12.51% 11.74% 8.89%

Summary

Tootsie Roll Industries beats Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut. In addition, it is involved in the trading and investment activities. It also exports its products to the Middle East, Russia, Central Asian republics, Europe, Africa, and the United States. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.operates as a subsidiary of pladis Foods Limited.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks. The company sells its products directly to wholesale distributors of candy, and food and groceries; and supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, e-commerce merchants, the United States military, and fund-raising charitable organizations, as well as through food and grocery brokers. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

