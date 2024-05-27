Analysts Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Target Price at C$30.79

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.79.

ZZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$25.13 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$21.31 and a 52-week high of C$30.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$851.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total value of C$146,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

