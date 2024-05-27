e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.77.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 3.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ELF stock opened at $191.42 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.42 and a 200-day moving average of $161.00.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.