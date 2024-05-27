EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.65.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $180.11 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $179.44 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.47 and its 200 day moving average is $270.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

