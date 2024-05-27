DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $245.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DKS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.45.

Shares of DKS opened at $189.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $225.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

