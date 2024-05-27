DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Mizuho

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.50.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.8 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.12 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.93.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 56,870 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 16,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $24,403,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.