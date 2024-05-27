Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INFA. Citigroup raised their target price on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Informatica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.45.

Shares of INFA opened at $29.90 on Thursday. Informatica has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,495.00, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Informatica will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $2,105,316.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 496,854 shares in the company, valued at $15,919,202.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $321,233.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,021.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $2,105,316.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 496,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,202.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,297 over the last three months. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Informatica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Informatica by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Informatica by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

