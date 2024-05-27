Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives $52.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 17.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $37.14 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

