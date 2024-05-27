Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

NMRA opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, research analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 371,350 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $8,715,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,354,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.